New Lanterns trailer sets the mysterious premise for the series

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We've already seen quite a few sneak peeks from Lanterns, the upcoming Green Lantern series premiering on HBO Max on August 16. With just three weeks to go, Warner is now ramping up the excitement even further by releasing a slightly longer trailer that gives a better sense of the story.

It has previously been described as a slightly sci-fi-tinged version of the first season of True Detective, and while it's too early to say how accurate that is, there certainly seem to be similarities with this murder mystery. Neither Hal Jordan (played by Kyle Chandler) nor John Stewart (played by Aaron Pierre) seems particularly pleased with their assignment in the trailer, where we also get to meet Sinestro.

In addition, the fan favorite from Superman, Guy Gardner (played by Nathan Fillion), makes a brief appearance. All in all, it looks very promising in what appears to be the darkest DCU project to date. Check it out below.