New Jurassic World film to be directed by Gareth Edwards

A new Jurassic World movie is in the works, and it seems like it will be looking to target a July 2025 premiere date. That doesn't give much time for the new film to be shot, edited, and given a lot of marketing, but it can be done.

After losing David Leitch, Universal is now looking at Rogue One and The Creator director Gareth Edwards to step in and lead the new dinosaur film. The script for the movie is already multiple drafts in, and production is set to start pretty soon considering how fast it needs to be made.

Edwards' creative input is therefore likely to be quite minimal, by the looks of things, as if the script is already written, and the studio wants the movie to look a certain way, it's possible Universal is just bringing Edwards in for the name alone.