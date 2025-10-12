New Jumanji confirmed to be in early production

HQ

For those of you who have missed the jungle adventures in the crazy world of Jumanji, here's some good news. A new film has been confirmed, with a release date set for December 11th next year. Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan are set to return, reprising their roles alongside the newcomers are Burn Gorman and Brittany O'Grady. Both who've recently starred in some major roles in (among other things) The White Lotus and Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice. Additionally it has also been confirmed that Jaske Kasdan once again will helm the project.

Considering that Welcome to the Jungle and The Next level both earned more than 800 million dollars respectively, it hardly comes as any surprise that a third movie now is in the works. If anything it's kinda surprising that it has taken the studio this long to get things going again.

Are you looking forward to another round of Jumanji madness?