New job listing sheds light on Google's plan to expand Stadia

With Stadia closing its first-party development studios and losing several notable employees, its future hasn't been looking particularly bright in recent days. Still, the platform continues to soldier and it seems that its final days might be a while off yet.

9to5Google has spotted a new job listing for a Product Manager at Stadia and this appears to shed some light on the platform's future plans. The job description mentions that the company hopes to "scale the ecosystem of devices" supporting Stadia and it also notes that the successful candidate will lead their approach to TV "making cloud gaming available on more devices."

Recently Stadia expanded its reach by rolling out to Chromecast with Google TV and several other Android TV OS devices. As TV is specifically mentioned within the job listing, it appears that Google could be planning to officially support even more of these devices.

Are you still playing Stadia in 2021?