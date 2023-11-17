New job advert suggests Wonder Woman is a live service title

HQ

We already know that Monolith Productions (Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor) is developing a game based on DC's Wonder Woman and that this will be a story-driven open world game. The Nemesis system from the studio's Lord of the Rings titles will also be implemented and adapted to the DC universe's Amazonian princess.

Now, information has also emerged that suggests Wonder Woman will be a live service model game, with a job advert at Warner Bros. website where they are looking for developers who may well have "Experience helping maintain a live software product or game".

Warner Bros. Discovery's CEO David Zaslav has previously been open to its investors that live service is an approach that the company endeavours to follow with several of its brands, so it's not surprising that Wonder Woman should follow in the same footsteps. For example, next year will see the release of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League from Rocksteady Studios, which also clearly follows the same model.

"Our focus is on transforming our biggest franchises from largely console and PC based with three-four year release schedules to include more always on gameplay through live services, multiplatform and free-to-play extensions with the goal to have more players spending more time on more platforms. Ultimately we want to drive engagement and monetization of longer cycles and at higher levels. We have put specific capabilities. We are currently under scale and see significant opportunity to generate greater post purchase revenue."

What do you think about live service games?