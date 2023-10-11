Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

NHL 24

New Jersey Devils win the Stanley Cup next year

At least according to EA who have now made their traditional simulation of things to come in NHL 24.

HQ

Every year, EA runs a series of simulations in their sports titles to determine who will win everything from UEFA Euro championship to soccer world cups and Super Bowl - and they are surprisingly good at it.

The NHL finals in Stanley Cup is also simulated each year, and now they have tried to find out who will win next year. In a series of tweets, they now reveal all the results, and it turns out that New Jersey Devils will be the winner after the defeat of Edmonton Oilers (who will have the top scorer of the season; Connor McDavid).

Click the X post below for the full rundown of the upcoming season.

