New JBL headphones now come with a Nintendo Switch (and summer) flavour

A month ago we attended a lakeside presentation in Madrid where not only did we learn all about JBL by Harman's latest Live 3 TWS earbuds, but also about their selection of new Quantum products, the company's gaming lineup. We kept that interview secret until the manufacturer was ready to unveil the products publicly, and now it's the time.

The entry-level JBL Quantum 100N accompany the earlier 100X and 100P in the console-specific branding fashion, now going for Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons' recognisable red and blue instead of Xbox's greens and PlayStation's dark blues. Besides, the original Quantum 100 also get updated on the M2 revision with fresher colours and, what is more important, cooler and more comfortable cushions now that the summer is here.

Play the full interview with subtitles in your local language to also take a look at the wired Quantum 50, the also upgraded Quantum 360 Wireless, or the three different Quantum Stream microphones.

But if you feel more like listening to some music instead of gaming in the summer, we just reviewed the very impressive JBL Live Beam 3, which released just some days ago as part of the newly-iterated Buds/Beam/Flex Live 3 TWS lineup. Likewise, you can learn more about them with the following interview with Harman's own Mikael Herje: