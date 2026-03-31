New iPhone rumours include foldable advancement

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Apple's foldable iPhone has been a subject to long-time rumours, and according to new rumours, it is now expected to be "the most significant overhaul" to the iPhone design that Apple has ever done, as reported by Tweak Town.

In Bloomberg, a known Apple insider Mark Gurman states that Apple's upcoming iPhone Fold is set to be the biggest shift in iPhone design since the smartphone's inception. Apple is known for making "big" changes to the iPhone design every few generations, like iPhone 4, iPhone 6, and iPhone X.

iPhone Fold will be something different, since it will have a completely new form factor. It seems that Apple will go with a book-style foldable design: an outer display paired with a larger inner display. Just like on other Foldable devices, the iPhone Fold's inner display is intended for multitasking, like having two apps open side by side.

iPhone Fold is expected to have a 5.5-inch outer screen that unfolds into a 7.8-inch internal screen. The hinge is made from stainless steel and a titanium alloy. The battery cells are similar to those found in the iPhone 17, and it has two rear cameras, one front-facing camera, and a Touch ID side button.