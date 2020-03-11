New iPad Pro, iPhone 9 and TV remote leaked

Buried in the iOS14 beta code, 9to5Mac has found evidence that points to a number of new products.

First is the iPhone 9, which will replace the current iPhone SE, although it will be slightly larger in size. It will have Touch ID and be able to handle Express Transit Mode, using the phone as a transit card for supported public transportation systems such as the underground/metro. Rumour has it that it will have a $399 price tag.

Mouse support will come to iPads, and the new version of the iPad Pro will feature a triple camera system similar to the one in the iPhone 11 Pro. There will also be a new TV remote, as well as AirTags (which are some sort of tracker that helps you identify items you need to locate).

Apple TV will also be able to download workout applications and specific exercises that are coached via the TV, linked with Apple Watch and Apple Music, making total integration possible.

If you're tied into Apple's ecosystem (happily or otherwise) then no doubt you'll be looking forward to trying out some of these new features for yourself.