New insider report: "8 developers have told me Red Dead Redemption 2 is coming to Switch 2"

HQ

Last Friday saw a very special Nintendo Direct, the longest in history without a new hardware announcement involved (although there was one in the end!). And although there were dozens of games presented for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2, when the broadcast ended the editorial staff couldn't quite put our minds at rest: Where's the announcement of Red Dead Redemption 2 on Switch 2?

The reason is simple. We were among the first, along with the media outlet Nintendúo, to claim that Rockstar was planning to release RDR2 on Nintendo Switch 2. Three months after the console's launch, we now have a fairly full release schedule, but Arthur Morgan's Wild West opus is nowhere to be seen.

Fortunately, we're not the only ones keeping an eye on this possible announcement, and now insider Reece "Kiwi Talkz" Reilly's account, an insider with a high previous hit rate, claims that the game is indeed still on its way, and speculates on the reasons for its absence from the Direct. Basically, he argues that both Nintendo and Rockstar are big companies with very tight control over their products and announcements, and always expect to make the big ones directly.

Rockstar already announced Red Dead Redemption for Nintendo Switch 1 on its own, as well as GTA Trilogy, without relying on Nintendo's own events. Hopefully now the same will happen with RDR2, as the insider adds that "8 developers have told me that Red Dead Redemption 2 is coming to Switch 2".

What do you think, do you think we'll see a "surprise" announcement of Red Dead Redemption 2 for Nintendo Switch 2 in the next few months, maybe before the release of GTA VI in May 2026?