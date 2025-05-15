New injury at Can Barça: Ferran Torres misses the end of the season

HQ

FC Barcelona's forward line had been injury-free all season until this final stretch of the season. The first was Robert Lewandowski and now it is Ferran Torres. The Valencian player underwent emergency surgery for appendicitis early this morning. As confirmed by the club, the operation was carried out satisfactorily at Barcelona Hospital under the supervision of the Barça Medical Service.

The club confirmed in an official statement that the former Manchester City player will miss tonight's derby against Espanyol and also the game against Villarreal on Sunday. Ferran has had a great season coming off the bench and when he has taken over from Lewandowski, he has more than delivered under Hansi Flick. In the Clasico at the weekend he was one of the best players in the game, providing three assists, as well as scoring important goals, as in the cup final.

We wish him a speedy recovery.