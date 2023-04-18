New Indie World Direct coming tomorrow with new games and updates

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文版
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
Follow us
Nintendo has just announced a new Indie World event for tomorrow 19 april at 18:00 CEST. It will be a 20-minute presentation in which the Japanese giant will show us a preview of upcoming indie titles coming to Nintendo Switch in the coming months, as well as updates for some that are already available.
You can follow the stream of the event, as well as information on the games being revealed, on Nintendo's Indie World website, here.