New Indie World Direct coming tomorrow with new games and updates

Nintendo has just announced a new Indie World event for tomorrow 19 april at 18:00 CEST. It will be a 20-minute presentation in which the Japanese giant will show us a preview of upcoming indie titles coming to Nintendo Switch in the coming months, as well as updates for some that are already available.

You can follow the stream of the event, as well as information on the games being revealed, on Nintendo's Indie World website, here.