New indie team is handling Lords of the Fallen 2

Today CI Games revealed just who will be responsible for Lords of the Fallen 2's development in the future. During the international lockdown this spring they set up a team in Barcelona, Spain, which is supported by a Romanian office located in Bucharest. This department has a total of 25 employees, who - according to CI Games - have "significant experience in the AAA area". As of now, they are referred to as Studio Hexworks.

After the initial phase, Hexworks agreed on the basic gameplay pillars for Lords of the Fallen 2, which is set to release for Playstation 5 and Xbox Series as things stand right now. The small team size has an indie flavor to it, which is quite intentional, wrote CI Games. Nonetheless, the studio promises a tough Souls-like action-adventure and a product of the highest quality. At this stage, we cannot expect to learn much more about the game itself, but the publisher notes that the Soulsbourne community should prepare for challenging battles in a dark fantasy environment.