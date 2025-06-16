New in-universe website for 28 Years Later reveals classified information on infected and survivors

HQ

We're just a few days away from the premiere of 28 Years Later, and as Danny Boyle's new horror returns us to a version of the UK completely overrun with infected, fans can catch up on the world via a new in-universe website.

This dark web page, called RageLeaks.net, grabs images, reports, and messages from the world of 28 Years Later, showing how secretive the governments of the world are about what really went on behind closed doors in the UK. The ending of 28 Weeks Later is addressed in this website, as it is confirmed in the post "Narrows" that at one point the infected did make it to Europe, but they were pushed back.

Now, a blockade known as The Atlantic Wall holds the line, but there are doubts it will hold forever. We also see images of survivor communities, as well as reports of adapted infected, including one that has become so large it walks mainly on four legs. If you want to check out the website for yourself, the password is "mementomori"

28 Years Later releases on the 19th of June.