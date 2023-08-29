New impressions of Sonic Superstars: We test new levels in co-op mode

HQ

The opening line may sound a little pretentious, but it perfectly illustrates the feelings I got from the brief test of Sonic Superstars I saw at Gamescom last week. The new 2.5D side-scrolling adventure is a sentimental return to the classic titles of the 90s, but it's also a welcome first taste for many of a practice that has fallen out of favour in recent decades: local multiplayer.

That's why in these new impressions I won't dwell too much on the different powers or abilities of the four main characters, because that was already excellently explained by my colleague David in his preview during Summer Game Fest in June. No, this time I want to talk about what's new in this new demo shown for the first time in Cologne: the two new levels and the co-op mode.

As the press entered the small room that Sega had set up, other journalists immediately rushed to the individual game stations. It makes sense. You have more control over the game and can experiment at will with each character or with the Emerald Powers. But since we'd already experienced all that, I opted to sit alone for a moment, in a two-seater booth, to see if I could play with someone. Eventually, another journalist sat down, perhaps a little disoriented at not expecting to have to share a screen with someone, and we were able to start playing.

At the character selection screen I gave him the choice to choose Sonic, and I chose Amy Rose: her double jump system and hammer make her a perfect choice for less skilled players, like me, as she allows you to save yourself and avoid obstacles without too much effort (Takashi Iizuka himself also told me about her being the ideal choice for newcomers in an interview that you'll be able to see soon). And then we come to the North Star Islands level selection screen. Although Bridge Island and Speed Jungle were also available, this demo offered for the first time the Pinball Carnival Zone and Cyber Station Zone levels, so we both exchanged a couple of words and decided to enter the first one. Pinball Carnival looks like a circus or an amusement park with lots of platforms where you have to be clever with the Bumpers (bouncers) to make your way through. There are also the Flippers where you have to bounce to get the rings and access the bonus stages. But to reach them, you have to have some coordination with your partner.

You see, I'm usually a solitary player, if I have to play multiplayer I usually perceive it as a somewhat cold experience, but that didn't stop me from feeling that with Sonic Superstars I not only needed a second player to do certain moves (although we could be up to four players on screen), but I was enjoying having him there. No two characters can be the same in the game, so if your partner chooses Sonic, you can no longer also pick the blue hedgehog, which also forces you to think of a basic common strategy. My partner provided speed with Sonic, while I was the backup when he over-stepped on the brakes and threatened to fall into the void. The nice thing about the co-op mode is that as long as you have rings in your pocket and one player is still on screen, if another falls or lags behind they are immediately transported back to the same position and speed. More than once I got stuck and couldn't get out and it was my partner who moved forward, and other times I saved him from the predicament myself thanks to Amy's double jump.

In the bonus stages there is also an important co-ordination component, as there are switches that change the orientation of the stage, where you have to advance to collect a large coin at the end. Activating it at the wrong time can end up with you or both of you falling, so you have to be careful. The stage is already rotating in itself, so it's best not to block the passage area too much, because in these areas there are no second chances like in the normal zone.

Not without some effort, we reached the final confrontation with the boss of the zone, and emerged victorious the first time. A quick fist bump, and now it was time to try and beat Cyber Station Zone. This area designed with lots of neon lights and, looking like something out of the movie Tron, was considerably more challenging than the first one, and forced us to be much more attentive and focused. For this level we swapped roles and he chose Knuckles, while I gave Tails a chance. Again, the little two-tailed fox's abilities were my salvation, as he can hold himself in the air, and also hold his partner to lift him to new areas. As for the details of the level, here the characters have a pixelated look and go through different speed spinners until they reach an area with a big fish that destroys the stage in its path, and that took us no less than five attempts to overcome.

I don't know if you noticed, but by then we were about 35 minutes into the game, and two perfect strangers who didn't even share a common language were already cracking jokes and chatting like we'd known each other for years. That's the power of Sonic, and that's why I think the co-op mode is its greatest asset, over the new Emerald Powers, the improved graphics (which are fantastic) and the fluidity and responsiveness of the controls. When we left that room, after just over half an hour together, we parted with a handshake and a promise to play again in the future. I made a friend with Sonic Superstars, and I hope I can convince a few more people to try it out with me on October 17.