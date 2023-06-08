New images from Zack Snyder's sci-fi movie Rebel Moon revealed

Dune: Part 2 isn't the only gritty sci-fi epic to be released this year: filmmaker Zack Snyder has a new space adventure waiting for us on Netflix later this year, and after a long period of secrecy, we're finally learning a bit more about Rebel Moon - a movie that started out as a Star Wars pitch, but later became a dark Netflix exclusive. Snyder also offers a new synopsis for his space opera, which you can read below (and read more of Snyder's thoughts over here at Vanity Fair). Rebel Moon will premiere on Netflix on December 22. What do you think of this one?.

Synopsis:

"When a peaceful colony on the edge of a galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival. Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Mother World, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a battle over the fate of a galaxy is waged, and in the process, a new army of heroes is formed."