New images from the Barbie movie shows a lot of pizazz

We get to see Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in costume once again.

During the last two months, we've seen the two first images from the upcoming Barbie movie. First one with Margot Robbie as Barbie, and another with Ryan Gosling as Ken. Late yesterday, two new images from the filming were shown, revealing Barbie and Ken roller-skating in Venice Beach wearing neon outfits that simply could not be described as anything else than peak Barbie.

As the images pretty much speak for themselves, check it out below.

