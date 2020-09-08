New images and possible release date revealed for Immortals: Fenyx Rising

You're watching Advertisements

Someone at Microsoft was a little trigger happy and accidentally added the Microsoft Store page for the upcoming Immortals: Fenyx Rising. We haven't heard much from it at all since the announcement and this week it officially changed the name from Gods and Monsters to Immortals: Fenyx Rising. Microsoft rapidly removed their mistake, but fortunately, Gematsu saved everything.

Thanks to the store page, we now know a few things and also get to see how the graphics have evolved in new screenshots. It was also revealed that it launches on December 3. Check out the new images below, and under it is a complete description of what Microsoft wrote.



Immortals: Fenyx Rising brings grand mythological adventure to life.

Play as Fenyx, on a quest to save the Greek gods from a dark curse. Wield the powers of the gods to battle powerful mythological beasts in the air or on the ground, and solve ancient puzzles. The fate of the world is at stake-you are the gods' last hope.

Immortals: Fenyx Rising leverages the Smart Delivery technology—buy the game once and play it on either Xbox One or Xbox Series X when both the console and that version of Immortals: Fenyx Rising are available.

Pre-order now for the bonus quest, "A Tale of Fire and Lightning"!

Key Features

You're watching Advertisements

• Wield the powers of the gods like Achilles' sword and Daidalos' wings to battle powerful enemies and solve ancient puzzles.

• Fight iconic mythological beasts like Cyclops and Medusa in dynamic combat in the air and on the ground.

• Use your skills and diverse weapons, including self-guided arrows, telekinesis, and more, for devastating damage.

• Discover a stylized open world across seven unique regions, each inspired by the gods.