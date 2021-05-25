New image from the Uncharted movie released

You're watching Advertisements

The upcoming Uncharted movie is a prequel to the popular video game series, starring Tom Holland as the younger Nathan Drake. In a new article in The New York Times, we both get a new image from the movie (which you can find below), as well as some juicy facts.

It turns out Sony has paid roughly $120 million for this one to be made, and it seems like Sony considers is somewhat risky business. Asad Qizilbash, head of product for PlayStation Worldwide Studios, says:

"We have three objectives. Grow audience size for games. Bring product to Sony Pictures. Showcase collaboration."

He also acknowledges that the brand can be hurt if the movie is a failure, and adds: "It's risky, but I think we can do it."

A Sony representative also clarifies that there is currently no God of War filmatization currently taking place, neither for movies or TV.