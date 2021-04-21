New iMac, iPad, and AirTag unveiled at latest Apple Event

You're watching Advertisements

The first major unveiling event in Apple's calendar concluded yesterday, and alongside revealing a new iMac and iPad, the company also showed off a look at its latest product, the AirTag. This little device is a tracker tile that can be attached to anything and will emit a Bluetooth signal to other Apple devices so that the user knows where the AirTag is. Set to launch on April 30 for around £29, the AirTag is looking to be another great way to keep a tab on your luggage at an airport, for example.

In terms of the new iMac, this device will feature the latest M1 chip and comes in seven different colours. It also boasts a super-thin 24" screen and has upgrades to its camera, and claims to be twice as fast as previous iMac models thanks to the tech upgrades. The device does only come with 16GB of RAM however, meaning there is no difference here when compared to older models. The new iMac will be available starting the second half of May.

Finally, the new iPad Pro will also be getting the M1 treatment, and will also be receiving 5G connectivity. This new iPad model is claimed to be 1,500 times faster than the original in terms of graphical performance thanks to the chip upgrade, and will even boast an ultra-wide camera and up to 2TBs of storage. This is looking to release in the second half of May.

In other Apple news, a subscription service will be coming to Apple Podcasts, a new 4K HDR-enabled Apple TV is on its way, a purple iPhone 12 will be available, and it even announced the second season of Apple TV show, Ted Lasso.

Check out an image of the new iMac, iPad, and AirTag below.