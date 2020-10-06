New Hyrule Warriors Switch footage shows Robbie and Purah as potentially playable characters

You're watching Advertisements

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity will release on Nintendo Switch in a month and a half as the second entry of the Zelda musou, even though it has nothing to do with the original Hyrule Warriors compilation, as it acts as a canonical prequel to Breath of the Wild. As such, it's not all about combat and crossing universes, as there's a fan-servant story about the cataclysm that happened a century before the events of the acclaimed open-world adventure.

But the most interesting bit about the new video you can watch below is its protagonists, as they're the Sheikah researches Robbie and Purah, stone in hand. She actually is Impa's older sister, but you may remember her from BotW in her child form (yes, despite being 100+ years old), after an experiment went wrong.

Nintendo says these allies are "critical to the fight against Calamity Ganon", which is obvious given their knowledge about the ancient technology. None of them has been confirmed as playable characters yet, but given how many heroes does your typical musou experience offer, and that only the Champions and Impa have been confirmed so far, Robbie and Purah look like they were all but confirmed today.