New Hunger Games film will be the longest to date

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes opens in November.

Suzanne Collins's dystopian world is growing by leaps and bounds with the new film The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which promises to be the longest in the series so far, with its 165-minute running time, which will most likely satisfy fans of both the books and the films.

But there will be no Katniss Everdeen this time, instead the story takes place 64 years before the heroine makes her entrance and revolves around the events of the tenth Hunger Games. The film opens on November 17 and you can read the full synopsis below.

Coriolanus Snow at age 18, years before he would become the tyrannical President of Panem. Young Coriolanus is handsome and charming, and though the Snow family has fallen on hard times, he sees a chance for a change in his fortunes when he is chosen to be a mentor for the Tenth Hunger Games.

Are you looking forward to the new Hunger Games?

Thanks, Movieweb.



