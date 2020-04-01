New Humble Bundle supports the fight against COVID-19

Gaming hub/charity site Humble Bundle recently launched a new bundle to its official site that will be live for one week (as of writing, six days remain). The bundle is called the Conquer COVID-19 Bundle and 100% of the proceeds from bundle purchases will go to "support organisations responding to COVID-19", for example, the money will go towards delivering protective gear and providing medical care to infected patients. The listed organisations are Direct Relief, International Rescue Committee, Doctors Without Borders and Partners In Health.

The bundle features games and ebooks worth $1,071 and is available for just $30, so if you're looking to grab gems such as Hollow Knight, Undertale, The Witness and more, you might as well make sure your money goes somewhere where it can do some good. Check out the bundle here.