New Humble Bundle gives away Gotham Knights, Ghostrunner, and more at a great discount

Turkey and Syria have recently been rocked by some incredibly damaging earthquakes, and to help them recover Humble Bundle has launched its Türkiye-Syria Earthquake Relief Bundle, which is available right now.

The bundle currently includes 68 games, and requires you to pay just under £25 to get them all. Some major games within the Türkiye-Syria Earthquake Relief Bundle include Gotham Knights, XCOM 2, both the original System Shock games, and Euro Truck Simulator 2.

As well as the games, you can also get some other goodies like the Starfinder tabletop RPG within the bundle as well. With 100% of the proceeds going to relief funds, Humble is ditching its usual strategy of allowing the user to decide how much of their purchase they'd like to donate to charity.

Check out the Türkiye-Syria Earthquake Relief Bundle here.