news
Hogwarts Legacy
New Hogwarts Legacy trailer unveiled at Gamescom

Following its recent delay, Warner and Portkey Games has shown the upcoming magical title again.

One of the big draws at the opening ceremony of this year's Gamescom was the upcoming Harry Potter game Hogwarts Legacy, and just over half an hour into the show, it was finally time for a new trailer. The video clip, which you can watch below, gave us a glimpse of some of the game's darker story, showcasing everything from wandering undead to highly animated (and creepy) spiders. Hogwarts Legacy was famously due for release in the winter, but after another delay, the adventure is scheduled to launch on February 10, 2023. It looks like the wait will be worth it, though.

Hogwarts Legacy

