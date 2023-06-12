New historical strategy title Last Train Home announced

THQ Nordic and Ashborne Games have unveiled a new real-time strategy game called Last Train Home. You take command of the Czechoslovak Legion, a real historical unit that had to take control of an armoured train and travel through Siberia after World War I in order to get home.

You'll have to manage resources on the train, as well as make multiple stops in order to stock up on food, medicine, troops, and more. The harsh environment is unforgiving, but for a master strategist, it should prove a worthy challenge.

Last Train Home releases on PC some time later this year, and you can check out the reveal trailer for the game below: