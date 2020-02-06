Cookies

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

New high-profile games headed for Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft announced three new games are coming to Xbox Game Pass in February, two of which arrived today.

Microsoft has announced another round of games coming for Xbox Game Pass. Three titles have been revealed, and we firmly believe that especially the two first ones will make people happy (although the third one is really good as well).

Here is what you have to expect during the upcoming two weeks:

February 6
Final Fantasy XV
Wolfenstein: Youngblood

February 13
Death Squared

We assume Microsoft has more planned for February as there is nothing announced for the two last weeks of the month, so we'll likely get back to this again later this month.

Which of these games will you download and play first?

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

