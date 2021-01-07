New Harvey Smith Arkane game in the works with Dishonored and Prey developers

You're watching Advertisements

The Director of Arkane Austin Harvey Smith (also developer and co-creator behind the Dishonored series) has recently revealed that he is working on a new unannounced project at Arkane Austin with former Dishonored and Prey developers.

The news comes after Smith was asked about his involvement in Arkane's upcoming Deathloop in an interview with Vandal, with him replying after translation "I'm not on Deathloop , I'm on something else, working with the guys who made Dishonored and Prey."

Obviously, this does leave a lot to be determined, but as this is still an unannounced project, fans of Dishonored can live in the hope of another game in the series. At the same time, this could be an entirely new IP, meaning the best we can really do is wait.

For more Harvey Smith news however, be sure to check out our interview with the Arkane Austin developer at the Fun & Serious Games Festival, where we chatted with him about the Dishonored series and what he hopes to see in game development in the future. You can find the interview below.