New Harry Potter Dominic McLaughlin talks about "insane" letter from Daniel Radcliffe

Recently, we reported on the news that former Harry Potter frontman, Daniel Radcliffe, had sent a letter to the young talent that will soon be taking over the role for HBO Max's TV series. Dominic McLaughlin will soon be known as the "Boy Who Lived" as the first season of the show is in production, and seemingly set to be followed by additional seasons for the next decade or so, all as the young cast steadily grows up.

Returning to the aforementioned letter, speaking on BBC's Saturday Mash-Up! Live, McLaughlin talked about the letter that Radcliffe had sent to him, which you can see over here as captured by Reddit user dbiwarrior.

In the interview, McLaughlin explained: "It was insane. My Dad tapped me on the train and just gave me this letter. I read it and then I got to the bottom, and it said, 'Dan R.' I was going mad, but I had to [keep cool]. I was on the train."

For more on the Harry Potter show, it was recently revealed that it would not be narrated, even if Voldemort may be played by a woman.