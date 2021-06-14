LIVE
logo hd live | E3 2021 - Day 3 - Broadcast Pre-Show, Intellivision, Take-Two Interactive Panel, Indie Showcase and
 See in hd icon
Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Halo Infinite
Featured: E3 2021 Coverage

New Halo Infinite screenshots straight from E3

The continuation of the series is still planned for this holiday period.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

We assume none of you were shocked to see Halo Infinite being one of the games shown at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase yesterday. While we did get a brief look at the single player (and Master Chief's Cortana replacement), we mostly got to see the multiplayer, which is launched as a separate free-to-play title at the same time as the main game during holiday 2021.

Amongst other things, 343 Industries and Microsoft revealed that we on PC and Xbox Series X can look forward to "enjoy enhanced features like up to 120FPS and greatly reduced load times creating seamless gameplay that usher in the next generation of gaming". We also got a bunch of screenshots from multiplayer, which you can check out below.

Halo Infinite
Halo InfiniteHalo Infinite
Halo Infinite
Halo Infinite
Halo InfiniteHalo Infinite
Halo Infinite

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy