New Halo Infinite screenshots straight from E3

We assume none of you were shocked to see Halo Infinite being one of the games shown at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase yesterday. While we did get a brief look at the single player (and Master Chief's Cortana replacement), we mostly got to see the multiplayer, which is launched as a separate free-to-play title at the same time as the main game during holiday 2021.

Amongst other things, 343 Industries and Microsoft revealed that we on PC and Xbox Series X can look forward to "enjoy enhanced features like up to 120FPS and greatly reduced load times creating seamless gameplay that usher in the next generation of gaming". We also got a bunch of screenshots from multiplayer, which you can check out below.