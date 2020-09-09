Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news
Hyper Scape

New Hack Runner mode joins the Hyper Scape

Ubisoft's new battle royale shooter just got a new game mode that comes with a randomised twist.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Hyper Scape is Ubisoft's attempt to crack the ultra-competitive battle royale market, and the sci-fi shooter offers a few innovations designed to help differentiate it from the crowd. The latest is a new game mode called Hack Runner, which gives all players the same randomised hacks.

What's more, these hacks will change at regular intervals, and fusion levels will automatically get a boost every few rounds, Ubisoft confirmed at the same time as dropping the attached trailer.

Check out the trailer above, and then head this way for our review of the game from last month, if you haven't read it already.

Hyper Scape

Related texts

Hyper ScapeScore

Hyper Scape
REVIEW. Written by Magnus Groth-Andersen

"If the teams jousting are good enough, it looks less like a standard firefight, and more like a futuristic Harry Potter duel."



Loading next content