New Hack Runner mode joins the Hyper Scape

Hyper Scape is Ubisoft's attempt to crack the ultra-competitive battle royale market, and the sci-fi shooter offers a few innovations designed to help differentiate it from the crowd. The latest is a new game mode called Hack Runner, which gives all players the same randomised hacks.

What's more, these hacks will change at regular intervals, and fusion levels will automatically get a boost every few rounds, Ubisoft confirmed at the same time as dropping the attached trailer.

Check out the trailer above, and then head this way for our review of the game from last month, if you haven't read it already.