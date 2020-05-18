New H310C motherboard comes with built-in GTX 1650

You watching Advertisements

Chinese motherboard manufacturer Zeal-All has just released a new ZA-KB 1650 motherboard that is hot-rodded, or Frankenstein-ish, depending on how you look at it, that's because it uses the H310C Intel chipset, but comes with a built-in 4GB GTX1650 Nvidia graphics card.

It's a very compact board at just 234.95mm x 197.48mm, and it supports 6-7-8-9th gen CPUs, however, no i9s, and DDR4 up to 2133 Mhz. While there is no USB-C, it does support one M.2 drive for storage, and one for Wifi, and has two display ports and no less than three LAN ports.

Is this the future of motherboards?