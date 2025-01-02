New GTA VI leak reveals screenshot from Rockstar Studios

HQ

A recent leak has provided a glimpse into the development of Grand Theft Auto VI, showing a screenshot taken within Rockstar Games' studios back in 2020. This new image, shared by GTAVInewz in a post on X, features the character known as Lucia standing beside a wall, with shipping containers visible in the background. What catches the eye is the PlayStation 5 development kit placed on a desk in the foreground, adding an extra layer of authenticity to the leak. While the image is old, dating back about five years, it suggests that Rockstar was already deep into development during that time.

Although the screenshot doesn't reveal much compared to earlier gameplay leaks, it does show a new location that hadn't been part of prior rumors. Some players are speculating that it could be a dockyard or even a military base, though the location may have changed over the years. The most striking detail, however, is the well-defined shadow of Lucia, which stands out despite the image's age. Fans are eagerly discussing the implications of this discovery, considering how little official information has been shared by Rockstar recently.

As we wait for news on GTA VI, the silence from Rockstar Games is deafening. After the excitement of the first trailer over a year ago, fans are growing impatient, wondering when they'll get more concrete details about the game's progress. With such a long gap between updates, do you think Rockstar will surprise us with something big soon?