New Gran Turismo trademarks registered in Argentina

Racing titles are often used to promote the power of new consoles, and with the reveal of the PlayStation 5 planned for June 4, a lot of people speculated that there would be a new Gran Turismo on display when that happened. But as you know, in the wake of the brutal killing of George Floyd, Sony decided to move the Playstation 5 event (which we would assume to now take place this week).

Sony did not move everything, as eagle-eyed Resetera users has noticed. On June 4, Sony did register a new Gran Turismo trademark, as well as logos for both Gran Turismo and Polyphony Digital in Argentina.

This still isn't the same thing as a confirmation that a new Gran Turismo will be revealed together with PlayStation 5, but we would say the chances have increased by a lot, and it's common to "hide" these registrations outside the biggest market to preserve the element of surprise. It's also worth noticing that GT Sport will probably be more than three years old when PlayStation 5 launches, so we would say it's about time to reveal a new game.

What do you think of this, purely coincidence or proof of a new Gran Turismo?