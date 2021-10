HQ

The upcoming co-op adventure Gotham Knights was promised to get a new trailer during DC FanDome and this promise was kept. In the brand new trailer, we finally got to meet this version of the Court of Owls, seemingly behind Batman's death.

Check the video out below to se what Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin have to face when it launches next year for PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X.