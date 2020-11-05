New Godfall trailer shows off tons of new gameplay

You're watching Advertisements

Counterplay Games and Gearbox has revealed the launch trailer for their shiny, knight-themed action title Godfall. Released after a stream and a Q&A session, the trailer shows off the epic-looking game in further detail.

From a deeper look at some of the new locations, enemies, and weapons, the trailer details what looks to be some of the big boss battles players can look forward to, each of which seem to play like a fast-paced Dark Souls encounter. With the title set for launch on PS5 and PC in a few days time, November 12, the launch trailer, shown above, leaves lots to be excited about.

If you look closely at the end as well, a brief message is displayed reading "Not available on other consoles until at least 05/12/21." Does that mean Godfall is only a timed exclusive? We will have to wait to find out.

Are you planning on picking Godfall up?