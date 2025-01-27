New glimpse of Superman shown in the first TV-ad

HQ

Just over a month ago, we finally got the first real look at the Superman movie, which premieres in July and kicks off Peter Safran and James Gunn's new DC movie universe into full swing. It's no exaggeration to say that the interest has been huge, and in just twelve days, the number of YouTube views that the previous Superman movie's trailer (Man of Steel) accumulated in twelve years was beaten, and today it stands at just over 53 million YouTube views.

On Sunday, the 30-second TV ad for Superman was released, giving us a better look at Kal-El (played by David Corenswet) as he flies around, and there's also a glimpse of Lex Luthor (played here by Nicholas Hoult) landing in a snowy landscape, presumably in search of the Fortress of Solitude.

The Superman video also offers a lot of other stuff that reveals that Superman seems to have a lot to do with monsters, fighting in sports arenas, flirting with Lois Lane, comforting a dying robot and much more. Check out the video below - on July 11, it's premiere time.