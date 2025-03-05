New giant Lego Mario Kart set leaks out

HQ

Lego Mario sets are some of Lego's best-known and best-selling products today, especially as starter sets for the block-building hobby. Of these, the ones in the Mario Kart series are particularly good, but they always gave me the feeling of being too simple or too small. Fortunately, that will change soon.

A new Lego Mario Kart set with no less than 1,972 pieces has just been leaked and will be available from May 1st at a price of $169.99. At the moment it doesn't appear on the official website, but its page and reference code will surely appear in the next few hours. We also have a first image which you can find below.

It sure looks great next to the Lego Giant Bowser set, don't you think?