New Ghostbusters animated movie in the works

According to Deadline, Sony Animation and Netflix are teaming up to bring a new animated Ghostbusters film to life. While plot details remain tightly under wraps, it's been confirmed that Kris Pearn will direct the film. This new project will expand on the Ghostbusters universe, following the success of the latest live-action film, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, released earlier this year.

The animated movie will complement the previously announced Ghostbusters animated series, also in development with Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation. The animated series, aimed at kids and families, is the latest addition to the growing Ghostbusters franchise, which has seen multiple successful films and TV shows since its debut in 1984. Sources suggest that the animated film could potentially mirror the success of the Spider-Verse films, aiming to deliver a similar impact both critically and at the box office.

As the Ghostbusters universe continues to expand, fans are eager to see how this new animated film and series will add fresh layers to the iconic franchise. With a strong team behind the project, including Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan from Ghost Corps, the future of Ghostbusters in animation looks promising.

