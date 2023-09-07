Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Gen V

New Gen V trailer shows it's every bit as crazy as The Boys

It premieres later this month on Amazon Prime Video.

HQ

The Boys is getting its first live-action spinoff later this month when Gen V premieres on Amazon Prime Video. Here we get to follow younger superheroes on Godolkin University School of Crimefighting, which off course is run by Vought International - with just the amount of ethics and morale as you might have expected.

In a new trailer for Gen V, we get a better look at Marie Moreau (played by Jaz Sinclair) who has some pretty spectacular powers. We don't want to say any more than this to avoid ruin the fun for you... check it out below.

Gen V premieres on September 29.

HQ
Gen V

