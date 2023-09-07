New Gen V trailer shows it's every bit as crazy as The Boys

HQ

The Boys is getting its first live-action spinoff later this month when Gen V premieres on Amazon Prime Video. Here we get to follow younger superheroes on Godolkin University School of Crimefighting, which off course is run by Vought International - with just the amount of ethics and morale as you might have expected.

In a new trailer for Gen V, we get a better look at Marie Moreau (played by Jaz Sinclair) who has some pretty spectacular powers. We don't want to say any more than this to avoid ruin the fun for you... check it out below.

Gen V premieres on September 29.