New Gears of War book reveals what happened after the third game

A new Gears of War novel has been announced, which reveals what happened immediately after Gears of War 3. It is called Gears of War: Ephyra Rising, with Sergeant Marcus Fenix and Lieutenant Anya Stroud being the protagonists of the story.

The novel is written by Michael A. Stackpole who is the author of several books in the Star Wars universe, but also Battle Tech and World of Warcraft. It launches on September 28, and under the image of the cover below is the full synopsis of the story.

"The Locust War has ended with an energy weapon that pulsed across the land, destroying Locust and Lambent alike. The world is in shambles and the few survivors are isolated from one another. Humanity must begin anew. This novel reveals the canonical, never-before-seen events set in the time immediately following the game Gears of War 3.

With most of Sera's civilization destroyed, Sergeant Marcus Fenix and Lieutenant Anya Stroud must somehow rebuild on the ruins. For Marcus, his purpose is impossible to grasp. With no clear enemy to fight, there may be no place left for him in this postwar world. Some call him hero, others view him with resentment.

As Anya struggles to create alliances to re-form the Coalition of Ordered Governments, she quickly discovers how impossible it is to tell friend from foe. Then whispers of Locust still stalking the land begin to spread. Fearing the worst, Marcus forms a team to assess the potential threat. As he and the other Gears search for Locust survivors, however, they quickly discover that the new enemy may be all-too-human, and utterly ruthless."