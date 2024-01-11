New gaming laptops from Gigabyte have been announced

HQ

Gigabyte presents the full lineup of "next-gen AI Gaming Laptops at CES 2024", and has put focus on the AORUS 16X and GIGABYTE G6X.

These "AI Gaming Laptops are built to accomplish generative AI workloads faster, while providing longer battery life and seamless AI software experience."

This is done via the AI Nexus app, exclusively available on the 2024 AORUS AI gaming laptop models, it features a suite of AI-powered utilities:



AI Power Gear- extends battery life through dynamic iGPU/dGPU switch.



AI Boost - improves gaming performance by detecting and overlocking automatically.



AI Generator - includes various generative-AI apps for quick startup.



"These utilities altogether deliver a seamless AI experience on AORUS AI Gaming Laptops." according to Gigabyte.

AORUS 16X and GIGABYTE G6X both feature 16" displays in 16:10 aspect ratio, having upgraded WINDFORCE Infinity Cooling systems.

AORUS 16X has up to Intel Core i9-14900HX processor and up to GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU.

AORUS 16X and GIGABYTE G6X are designed with 4-sided Slim Bezels, 90% or higher screen-to-body ratio for a more immersive view. The AORUS 16X supports Dolby Vision as well.

AORUS 17 and AORUS 15 have also been launched during CES, featuring NPUs.