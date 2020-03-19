New games and DLC announced for Xbox Game Pass

As expected, Microsoft has announced more March titles for Xbox Game Pass, both for PC and Xbox One. They also had a little surprise, something called 'Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks'. This is a new concept where Ultimate users also get DLC for a selection of games, besides getting the base games. Find out more below.

Here are the new games that will be added shortly for Xbox Game Pass:

Xbox One

• Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown - March 19

• Kona - March 19

• The Surge 2 - March 19

• Bleeding Edge - March 24

• Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid - March 26

PC (no dates)

• Astrologaster

• Bleeding Edge

• Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid

• The Surge 2

There are, however, also games leaving the service, and these will be removed shortly. Hurry up and play them if you haven't finished them yet:

Xbox One

• Borderlands: The Handsome Collection

• Cities: Skylines

• The Golf Club 2

• Lego Worlds

• Operencia: The Stolen Sun

• Vampyr

PC

• Battle Chef Brigade

• Cities: Skylines

• Kingsway

• Operencia: The Stolen Sun

• Orwell: Keeping an Eye on You

• Vampyr

In the first round of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks, we can look forward to three bonus tanks to World of Tanks: Mercenaries," a free Ori-inspired Ancestral Sails, Figurehead, Hull, and Flag to adorn your ship" for Sea of Thieves players, and a "bundle that unlocks five Gods, special character skins and voice packs" is headed for Smite. Those living in Canada or the US are also getting plenty of stuff for Phantasy Star Online 2 such as cosmetics (an Xbox jacket) as well as more currency.