Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Bleeding Edge

New games and DLC announced for Xbox Game Pass

Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can now look forward to receiving DLC via the subscription service.

As expected, Microsoft has announced more March titles for Xbox Game Pass, both for PC and Xbox One. They also had a little surprise, something called 'Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks'. This is a new concept where Ultimate users also get DLC for a selection of games, besides getting the base games. Find out more below.

Here are the new games that will be added shortly for Xbox Game Pass:

Xbox One
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown - March 19
Kona - March 19
The Surge 2 - March 19
Bleeding Edge - March 24
Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid - March 26

Bleeding Edge

PC (no dates)
Astrologaster
Bleeding Edge
Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
The Surge 2

Bleeding Edge

There are, however, also games leaving the service, and these will be removed shortly. Hurry up and play them if you haven't finished them yet:

Xbox One
Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
Cities: Skylines
The Golf Club 2
Lego Worlds
Operencia: The Stolen Sun
Vampyr

PC
Battle Chef Brigade
Cities: Skylines
Kingsway
Operencia: The Stolen Sun
Orwell: Keeping an Eye on You
Vampyr

In the first round of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks, we can look forward to three bonus tanks to World of Tanks: Mercenaries," a free Ori-inspired Ancestral Sails, Figurehead, Hull, and Flag to adorn your ship" for Sea of Thieves players, and a "bundle that unlocks five Gods, special character skins and voice packs" is headed for Smite. Those living in Canada or the US are also getting plenty of stuff for Phantasy Star Online 2 such as cosmetics (an Xbox jacket) as well as more currency.

Bleeding Edge

Related texts



Loading next content