LIVE

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | Fast & Furious Crossroads
Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news
Atomic Heart

New gameplay trailer shows an extended slice of Atomic Heart

The enigmatic shooter is coming together nicely by the looks of things.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Atomic Heart is one indie shooter that we're keeping a very close eye on, as everything we've seen so far from Mundfish's game points to a unique and fascinating first-person experience with a distinctive setting and some striking visuals.

If you're not familiar with the game, there are more trailers available elsewhere on the site, but first, you should check out the attached clip, which boasts over seven minutes of in-game footage, with the player exploring a strange facility before taking on local creatures, angry androids, and then a boss battle at the end.

Finally, Mundfish also took the opportunity to announce that Mick Gordon is making Atomic Heart's music, although we still don't have a clear idea about when we'll get to play the finished game.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Related texts



Loading next content