New gameplay trailer shows an extended slice of Atomic Heart

Atomic Heart is one indie shooter that we're keeping a very close eye on, as everything we've seen so far from Mundfish's game points to a unique and fascinating first-person experience with a distinctive setting and some striking visuals.

If you're not familiar with the game, there are more trailers available elsewhere on the site, but first, you should check out the attached clip, which boasts over seven minutes of in-game footage, with the player exploring a strange facility before taking on local creatures, angry androids, and then a boss battle at the end.

Finally, Mundfish also took the opportunity to announce that Mick Gordon is making Atomic Heart's music, although we still don't have a clear idea about when we'll get to play the finished game.