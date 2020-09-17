New gameplay trailer revealed for Oddworld: Soulstorm

You're watching Advertisements

Abe's upcoming adventure Oddworld: Soulstorm received another trailer during last night's PS5 showcase, which you can watch above.

A post on PlayStation Blog after the trailer launched also helped shed further light on the upcoming title. The DualSense on the PS5 is said to be utilised to feel the intense beating of Abe's heart during the near-death encounters that he finds himself in. The game will also have a heavy emphasis on player choice, as your decisions as Abe will have an impact on how strong your spiritual powers are, and seemingly, whether your followers will follow you.

Soulstorm will be arriving sometime in the near future on PC, PS4, and PS5.