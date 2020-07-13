Cookies

Serious Sam 4: Planet Badass

New gameplay trailer for Serious Sam 4: Planet Badass shown

Serious Sam 4: Planet Badass has received a brand-new trailer showing off the wild violence of the game.

During the weekend, Devolver Digital released a brand new trailer for its upcoming action festivities in Serious Sam 4: Planet Badass, a game that seems to be filled to the brim with over the top violence. We also get a brief introduction to the story, and according to the official description, it sounds a whole lot like Serious Sam:

"Humanity is under siege as the full force of Mental's hordes spread across the world, ravaging what remains of a broken and beaten civilization. The last remaining resistance to the invasion is the Earth Defense Force led by Sam "Serious" Stone and his heavily-armed squad of misfit commandos."

Basically just an excuse to kill lots (and lots) och enemies and we are not too sad about that, to be honest. Serious Sam 4: Planet Badass launches for both PC and Stadia next month, and hopefully more formats will follow later on.

