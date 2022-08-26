New gameplay from The Expanse - A Telltale Game

HQ

If you've watched the best science fiction series in years, you're probably aware that The Expanse TV series has ended (for now), but if you've always dreamed of playing as one of the show's best characters - Drummer - you've got a lot to look forward to in Telltale's decision-heavy spinoff adventure The Expanse - A Telltale Series.

Indeed, during Gamescom, the company took the opportunity to showcase more from the game, both from the game itself (which is in the pre-alpha stage) and a bit from behind the scenes.