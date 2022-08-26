Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Expanse: A Telltale Series
Featured: Gamescom 2022 Coverage

New gameplay from The Expanse - A Telltale Game

The narrative heavy adventure game is slated to arrive next year.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

If you've watched the best science fiction series in years, you're probably aware that The Expanse TV series has ended (for now), but if you've always dreamed of playing as one of the show's best characters - Drummer - you've got a lot to look forward to in Telltale's decision-heavy spinoff adventure The Expanse - A Telltale Series.

Indeed, during Gamescom, the company took the opportunity to showcase more from the game, both from the game itself (which is in the pre-alpha stage) and a bit from behind the scenes.

HQ
The Expanse: A Telltale Series

Related texts



Loading next content