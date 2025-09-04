New gameplay footage emerges from cancelled Prey 2

HQ

While it's always a good idea not to fall for the charm of a cinematic trailer, Prey 2 looked like it could be a real game-changer for first-person shooters when it was revealed over 15 years ago. Being a bounty hunter in space, tracking down slimy aliens and blasting them with futuristic weaponry sounded like a great time, and it looked like one too.

However, in 2014 the game was canned after years of silence, and will never see the light of day. There's still forgotten gameplay showing up, though, as proven by the YouTube channel "David Halstead, which showed off some new Prey 2 gameplay. That YouTube video was deleted, but the gameplay was captured by Vinícius Medeiros over on Twitter/X.

Speculation points to the original video coming from a ZeniMax employee who was recently laid off, but we cannot confirm whether that's true or not. The gameplay shows some FPS combat from Prey 2, which won't look ground-breaking compared to modern standards, but will make those who remember the trailer mourn the loss of the Prey sequel all over again.