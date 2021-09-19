New GameCube controller announced by Retro Fighters

HQ

Yesterday it was exactly 20 years since Gamecube launched in Japan, and this is now being celebrated by Retro Fighters with a brand new controller. And we're not talking about a product for Switch or smartphones, but rather an actual GameCube controller.

It is called BladeGC and offers wireless gaming and a neat reimagining of the original controller design from the console. The rechargeable battery is said to last 10 hours, and just as Wavebird it uses 2.4GHz wireless technology. The available colors are the same as the Gamecube was originally launched in, which is Purple, Orange, and Black.

Head over this way to pre-order your controller for $39,99 - and don't wait too long as there's a time limit of 20 days. Check out a quick BladeGC presentation below.

