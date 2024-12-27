New game sales fell 29% in Europe in 2024

HQ

Is there any reason to be very concerned about the ability of mainstream AAA games to turn over an amount that is considered a success compared to the development costs? Well, that's the big question, because while there are individual success stories, there are still those that point to issues in broader AAA health.

And then there's the matter sheer of sales. In the latest edition of GI Microcast analyst Chris Dring explains that the data reveals a 29% drop in new game sales in Europe in 2024. This is mainly because 2023 was a particularly crowded year, so the comparison is more uneven, but there are also bigger issues.

"Sales of new games in 2024 versus new games in 2023, and let's remember 2023 was a big year for new games, were down 29%, almost a third, year-on-year. Next year's the return of big blockbuster new games, even from February when you've got that sort of triple threat of Assassin's Creed Shadows and Avowed (I know Avowed isn't that big) and Monster Hunter Wilds all in the same window. And there's all the games that were announced during The Game Awards, there's an Elden Ring coming out, and there's a Grand Theft Auto, which obviously is the big thing."

He also uses Dragon Age: The Veilguard underperforming as an example of the struggles faced by many AAA releases, and he seems concerned.

"In terms of the traditional big blockbuster Christmas games, you had Call of Duty, which did well, and you had Dragon Age, which did not. That is disappointing, though, that position. That was it. Dragon Age had the market to itself and it couldn't find an audience, and that really is scary as we move into the following year."